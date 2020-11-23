Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard On Intrasquad Scrimmage, Excitement For Opener
Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard met with the media ahead of his team's season opener against Bowling Green on Wednesday (4 p.m. ET on ESPN2).
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Power Ranking Michigan Basketball's Roster
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Basketball 2022 Recruiting: Loyer Decides Monday, More
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook