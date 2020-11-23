 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard On Intrasquad Scrimmage, Excitement For Opener
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-23 10:41:49 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard On Intrasquad Scrimmage, Excitement For Opener

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard met with the media ahead of his team's season opener against Bowling Green on Wednesday (4 p.m. ET on ESPN2).

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard went 19-12 in his first season in Ann Arbor.
Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard went 19-12 in his first season in Ann Arbor. (AP Images)

