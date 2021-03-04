Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Players Discuss MSU Win, Big Ten Championship
Michigan Wolverines basketball blew out Michigan State, 69-50, and won the Big Ten regular-season title Thursday night at Crisler Center. Head coach Juwan Howard and players reacted to the victory, while MSU head coach Tom Izzo discussed his team's lopsided loss.
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan State Basketball Head Coach Tom Izzo
Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers
Michigan Basketball Senior Guard Eli Brooks
Michigan Basketball Fifth-Year Senior Guard Mike Smith
