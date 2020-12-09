 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard And Players Had This To Say After Toledo Win
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-09 19:46:27 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Players Recap Michigan's Win Over Toledo

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines basketball knocked off Toledo, 91-71, Wednesday night at Crisler Center. The Wolverines are now 5-0 on the season heading into the Big Ten opener Sunday versus Penn State.

Watch the postgame presser below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard and his team are off to a 5-0 start.
Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard and his team are off to a 5-0 start. (AP Images)
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard

Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers

Michigan Basketball Sophomore Guard Franz Wagner

