Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Players Recap Michigan's Win Over Toledo
Michigan Wolverines basketball knocked off Toledo, 91-71, Wednesday night at Crisler Center. The Wolverines are now 5-0 on the season heading into the Big Ten opener Sunday versus Penn State.
Watch the postgame presser below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Michigan Blows Out Toledo, 91-71, To Wrap Up Non-Conference Play
RELATED: Hoops Signee Isaiah Barnes Goes In-Depth On Michigan, Juwan Howard, More
Michigan Basketball Head Coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Basketball Senior Forward Isaiah Livers
Michigan Basketball Sophomore Guard Franz Wagner
---
