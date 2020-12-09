The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team blew out Toledo tonight at Crisler Center, 91-71, to wrap up non-conference play. The contest served as a great primer for what will likely be a tough showdown against a solid Penn State team this Sunday. Here's how the Maize and Blue's destruction of the Rockets tonight unfolded:

Michigan Wolverines basketball F Austin Davis scored the team's first 10 points tonight. (AP Images)

First Half

It was the Austin Davis show to kick things off tonight at Crisler Center. The fifth-year senior big man scored Michigan's first 10 points, with his club holding a 10-9 lead at the under-16 timeout. Things quickly turned into the Isaiah Livers show after that though, with the senior forward then pouring in eight of Michigan's next 10 points. The highlight was a three-pointer from the right wing to put U-M up 15-9 at the 14:09 mark. A lay in from the senior at 11:25 gave the Wolverines a 20-14 lead, and that's where things stood at the under-12 break. Michigan was shooting a hot 56 percent from the floor at that juncture, and holding Toledo to just 36 percent. U-M was also taking care of the ball, with only one turnover. A triple from sophomore guard Franz Wagner at 10:35 from the left wing gave the Maize and Blue their biggest lead of the night up to that point, at 25-14. Michigan held a 27-19 edge at the under-eight timeout. A jumper at the free throw line from senior guard Chaundee Brown with 5:29 left in the half gave U-M its biggest advantage at 33-21, before Wagner stretched it to 35-21 with two free throws at the 4:03 mark. The rout was officially on when Livers drained a three-pointer from the left corner to put Michigan up 40-21 with only 2:01 left in the half. Toledo trimmed the margin to 42-26, before two free throws from Wagner with five seconds left put U-M up 44-26 at the break. It was a very solid first half for the Wolverines, who shot 55 percent and held the Rockets to just 29 percent from the floor.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Second Half