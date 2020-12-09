Michigan Blows Out Toledo, 91-71, To Wrap Up Non-Conference Play
The Michigan Wolverines' basketball team blew out Toledo tonight at Crisler Center, 91-71, to wrap up non-conference play. The contest served as a great primer for what will likely be a tough showdown against a solid Penn State team this Sunday.
Here's how the Maize and Blue's destruction of the Rockets tonight unfolded:
RELATED: Michigan Basketball Schedules Wednesday Night Game With Toledo
RELATED: Juwan Howard 'Is Like Family' To Four-Star Michigan PG Target Dug McDaniel
First Half
It was the Austin Davis show to kick things off tonight at Crisler Center. The fifth-year senior big man scored Michigan's first 10 points, with his club holding a 10-9 lead at the under-16 timeout.
Things quickly turned into the Isaiah Livers show after that though, with the senior forward then pouring in eight of Michigan's next 10 points. The highlight was a three-pointer from the right wing to put U-M up 15-9 at the 14:09 mark.
A lay in from the senior at 11:25 gave the Wolverines a 20-14 lead, and that's where things stood at the under-12 break. Michigan was shooting a hot 56 percent from the floor at that juncture, and holding Toledo to just 36 percent.
U-M was also taking care of the ball, with only one turnover. A triple from sophomore guard Franz Wagner at 10:35 from the left wing gave the Maize and Blue their biggest lead of the night up to that point, at 25-14.
Michigan held a 27-19 edge at the under-eight timeout. A jumper at the free throw line from senior guard Chaundee Brown with 5:29 left in the half gave U-M its biggest advantage at 33-21, before Wagner stretched it to 35-21 with two free throws at the 4:03 mark.
The rout was officially on when Livers drained a three-pointer from the left corner to put Michigan up 40-21 with only 2:01 left in the half. Toledo trimmed the margin to 42-26, before two free throws from Wagner with five seconds left put U-M up 44-26 at the break.
It was a very solid first half for the Wolverines, who shot 55 percent and held the Rockets to just 29 percent from the floor.
Second Half
The start of the second half served as a three-point barrage for the Maize and Blue. Senior guard Eli Brooks got the party started with a triple from the left wing at 18:36 to make the score 47-31, after the Rockets had cut the deficit to just 13 (44-31).
Brown then jumped in on the action with a triple of his own in transition to put the Wolverines up 52-36, before fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith knocked one down at 15:48 to put Michigan on top 55-36.
Wagner decided he wanted a piece of the action, drilling a three-pointer at the 14:46 mark to give U-M a 20-point cushion (58-38). Freshman center Hunter Dickinson gave the Maize and Blue their biggest edge of the night at 67-44 with an and-one with 11:47 remaining.
The 7-1 big man had 13 points and six boards at that point, which has basically become a typical night at the office for him. The onslaught continued when Brown threw down a monstrous two-handed slam at 10:14 to increase the margin to 74-48, which came directly after the referees decided it was time to interject themselves into the game by giving the U-M bench a technical foul.
The Wolverines still had the game well in hand at the under-eight timeout, holding a 76-55 advantage. They were a hot eight-of-14 (57 percent) from deep, thanks in large part to Livers having knocked down three of his four attempts.
Dickinson converted his second and-one of the night with 5:20 to play, throwing down a gigantic dunk on the play in the process and basically swatting the foul off like a fly. He made the free throw to give Michigan an 83-60 lead.
The margin was 88-63 at the under-four timeout, and U-M head coach Juwan Howard put backups like freshman guard Zeb Jackson and junior guard Adrien Nunez into the game for the first time.
A free throw from junior forward Brandon Johns with 22 seconds left wrapped up the scoring for U-M, sealing an impressive 91-71 blowout win. Dickinson finished as the club's leading scorer with 18 points, while Livers checked in next with 16.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook