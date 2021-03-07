TheWolverine

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Players Recap Today's Loss At MSU
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, senior forward Isaiah Livers and fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith discuss U-M's 70-64 loss to Michigan State this afternoon in the regular-season finale.
Head coach Juwan Howard
Senior forward Isaiah Livers and fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith
MSU head coach Tom Izzo
