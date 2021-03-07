 Michigan Wolverines basketball HC Juwan Howard and players discuss the MSU game.
Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard, Players Recap Today's Loss At MSU

Austin Fox, Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard, senior forward Isaiah Livers and fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith discuss U-M's 70-64 loss to Michigan State this afternoon in the regular-season finale.

RELATED: Michigan's Postseason Might Hinge on Eli Brooks' Prognosis

RELATED: U-M Falls at MSU in Finale, 70-64

Michigan Wolverines basketball's Juwan Howard
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard

Head coach Juwan Howard

Senior forward Isaiah Livers and fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith

MSU head coach Tom Izzo

---

