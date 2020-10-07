TheWolverine

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard Previews His Team, Chaundee Brown's Status, More
Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard met with the media this afternoon to preview his 2020-21 club, analyzing the newcomers, his personnel and more.
He also went in-depth on several individual players, including sophomore guard Franz Wagner's progress and senior guard Chaundee Brown's status.
Howard's entire press conference video can be seen below.
