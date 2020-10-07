TheWolverine

 Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard discusses Chaundee Brown, Franz Wagner and more.
Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard Previews His Team, Chaundee Brown's Status, More

Michigan Wolverines basketball head coach Juwan Howard met with the media this afternoon to preview his 2020-21 club, analyzing the newcomers, his personnel and more.

He also went in-depth on several individual players, including sophomore guard Franz Wagner's progress and senior guard Chaundee Brown's status.

Howard's entire press conference video can be seen below.

RELATED: The Newcomers Have Already Impressed

RELATED: Martelli, Howard a Great Match

Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard
Michigan Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard went 19-12 in his first year on the job. (AP Images)
