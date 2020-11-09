 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Juwan Howard Previews Michigan Basketball's Season
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-09 10:52:25 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Juwan Howard Previews Michigan's Season, Talks Recruiting

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard met with the media on Monday to preview his team heading into his second year as the Maize and Blue's head man. He discussed standouts in practice and more.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Michigan Basketball Podcast -Balas & Schiller On Recruiting, More

RELATED: Jace Howard Loves Playing For His Dad, But He's A 'Teammate First'

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard is entering his second season on the job.
Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard is entering his second season on the job. (USA Today Sports Images)
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}