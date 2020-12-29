TheWolverine

Wolverine TV: Martelli Likes What He's Seen From This Year's Wolverines
Michigan Wolverines assistant basketball coach Phil Martelli spoke to the media this afternoon about this year's Maize and Blue squad, and how impressed he's been with them so far.
Martelli discussed the aspects that have impressed him about the 2020-21 Wolverines, and what the team will need to focus on moving forward. Freshman forward Terrance Williams shared his thoughts on Thursday's game at Maryland as well, in what will be a homecoming of sorts for him.
RELATED: Wolverine Watch: Seizing the day, and the Moments Along the way
Assistant coach Phil Martelli
Freshman forward Terrance Williams
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook