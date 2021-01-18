TheWolverine

Wolverine TV: Martelli, Players Diagnose What All Went Wrong At Minnesota
Michigan Wolverines basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli met with the media this afternoon to try and diagnose what all went wrong in this past weekend's loss at Minnesota.
Fifth-year senior point guard Mike Smith and sophomore guard Franz Wagner attempted to as well, while also previewing tomorrow's Maryland game and Michigan's upcoming schedule.
Michigan Basketball assistant coach Phil Martelli
Michigan Basketball fifth-year senior guard Mike Smith
Michigan Basketball sophomore wing Franz Wagner
---
