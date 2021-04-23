TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down the top Michigan Wolverines football recruiting storylines of the week. They discuss the exit of Matt Dudek as director of recruiting, the hiring of Courtney Morgan in a similar role and what might be next for wide receiver recruiting.

