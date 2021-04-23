Wolverine TV: Matt Dudek's Exit, Courtney Morgan's Arrival & More
TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down the top Michigan Wolverines football recruiting storylines of the week. They discuss the exit of Matt Dudek as director of recruiting, the hiring of Courtney Morgan in a similar role and what might be next for wide receiver recruiting.
Watch or listen below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
