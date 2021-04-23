 Michigan Wolverines Football: Matt Dudek's Exit, Courtney Morgan's Arrival & More
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-23 10:41:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Matt Dudek's Exit, Courtney Morgan's Arrival & More

Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland
TheWolverine.com
TheWolverine.com's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down the top Michigan Wolverines football recruiting storylines of the week. They discuss the exit of Matt Dudek as director of recruiting, the hiring of Courtney Morgan in a similar role and what might be next for wide receiver recruiting.

Watch or listen below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Analyzing Rivals100 WR Tyler Morris' Commitment To Michigan

RELATED: Commit Impact: What Landing Tyler Morris Means For Michigan

Embed content not available
Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts...

Embed content not available
