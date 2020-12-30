Wolverine TV: Michigan Football 2021 Signing Class Superlatives
Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down Michigan's 2021 signing class and hand out superlatives, including best recruit, most athletic signee and more.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: ITF EXTRA: Jim Harbaugh Extension Done? Plus, Latest On Assistant Coaches
Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts:
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook