Wolverine TV: 'Michigan Madness' Q&A, 3-Point Shootout, Dunk Contest, More
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines men's and women's basketball held a joint 'Michigan Madness' season kickoff event Thursday night at Crisler Center. The event included introductions to the crowd, Q&A sessions with both head coaches and several players, a dunk contest, a three-point shootout and more.
Below, we've provided some highlights from the men's team at Michigan Madness.
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Broome
RELATED: Michigan Basketball In The NBA: Every Wolverine On Opening Night Rosters
Michigan Basketball Team Introduced To Crowd
Q&A: Michigan Head Coaches Juwan Howard And Kim Barnes Arico
Q&A: Michigan Players Hunter Dickinson, Eli Brooks, Jace Howard, More
Michigan Dunk Contest: Kobe Bufkin Beats Frankie Collins, Others
Michigan 3-Point Shootout: Caleb Houstan And Adrien Nunez Compete
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook