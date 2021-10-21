Wolverine TV: 'Michigan Madness' Q&A, 3-Point Shootout, Dunk Contest, More

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines men's and women's basketball held a joint 'Michigan Madness' season kickoff event Thursday night at Crisler Center. The event included introductions to the crowd, Q&A sessions with both head coaches and several players, a dunk contest, a three-point shootout and more.

Below, we've provided some highlights from the men's team at Michigan Madness.

