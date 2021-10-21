 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Michigan Madness Q&A, 3-Point Shootout, Dunk Contest, More
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-21 22:24:18 -0500') }}

Wolverine TV: 'Michigan Madness' Q&A, 3-Point Shootout, Dunk Contest, More

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan Wolverines men's and women's basketball held a joint 'Michigan Madness' season kickoff event Thursday night at Crisler Center. The event included introductions to the crowd, Q&A sessions with both head coaches and several players, a dunk contest, a three-point shootout and more.

Below, we've provided some highlights from the men's team at Michigan Madness.

Michigan Basketball Team Introduced To Crowd

Q&A: Michigan Head Coaches Juwan Howard And Kim Barnes Arico

Q&A: Michigan Players Hunter Dickinson, Eli Brooks, Jace Howard, More

Michigan Dunk Contest: Kobe Bufkin Beats Frankie Collins, Others

Michigan 3-Point Shootout: Caleb Houstan And Adrien Nunez Compete

