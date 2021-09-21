 Michigan Wolverines Football: Cade McNamara, More Michigan Players Talk Rutgers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-21 18:54:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Michigan Player Press Conferences Pre-Rutgers

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara, second-year freshman safety R.J. Moten, redshirt freshman linebacker David Ojabo and second-year freshman right guard Zak Zinter met with the media after practice Tuesday night.

Michigan Football QB Cade McNamara

Michigan Football S R.J. Moten

Michigan Football LB David Ojabo

Michigan Football OL Zak Zinter

---

