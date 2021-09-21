Wolverine TV: Michigan Player Press Conferences Pre-Rutgers
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara, second-year freshman safety R.J. Moten, redshirt freshman linebacker David Ojabo and second-year freshman right guard Zak Zinter met with the media after practice Tuesday night.
Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!
RELATED: Michigan Football News & Views: Many Positives Through Three Games
RELATED: Turnovers 'Are Like Olive Jars,' More From Michigan Football's Jim Harbaugh
Michigan Football QB Cade McNamara
Michigan Football S R.J. Moten
Michigan Football LB David Ojabo
Michigan Football OL Zak Zinter
---
