Wolverine TV: Michigan Players Recap Washington Victory, More
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman left guard Trevor Keegan, redshirt junior right tackle Andrew Stueber and redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Julius Welschof discussed the win over Washington and much more while meeting with the media Monday afternoon.
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh On Rushing Success, Crowd Noise, More
RELATED: Harbaugh On Run Game: 'George Patton Got His Job Done on the Ground,' Too
Michigan Football OL Trevor Keegan
Michigan Football OL Andrew Stueber
Michigan Football DT Julius Welschof
