 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan Players Recap Washington Victory, More
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-13 13:08:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Michigan Players Recap Washington Victory, More

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman left guard Trevor Keegan, redshirt junior right tackle Andrew Stueber and redshirt sophomore defensive tackle Julius Welschof discussed the win over Washington and much more while meeting with the media Monday afternoon.

Michigan Football OL Trevor Keegan

Michigan Football OL Andrew Stueber

Michigan Football DT Julius Welschof

{{ article.author_name }}