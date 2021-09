Wolverine TV: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh On Rushing Success, Crowd Noise, More

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh met with the media Monday afternoon, discussing his team's rushing success against Washington, how the win and atmosphere created by the crowd could help recruiting and more.

