 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan Players Recap Win Over Wisconsin
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-02 20:56:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Michigan Players Recap Win Over Wisconsin

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

MADISON, Wisc. — Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara, sophomore safety Daxton Hill, redshirt freshman linebacker David Ojabo, sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson and second-year freshman wide receiver Roman Wilson met with the media following the Maize and Blue's 38-17 win over Wisconsin.

Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football 38, Wisconsin 17: Notes, Quotes & Observations

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Paul Chryst Credits U-M's Stifling Defense

Michigan Football QB Cade McNamara, DB Daxton Hill, WR Roman Wilson

Michigan Football LB David Ojabo, WR Cornelius Johnson

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}