Wolverine TV: Michigan Players Recap Win Over Wisconsin
MADISON, Wisc. — Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara, sophomore safety Daxton Hill, redshirt freshman linebacker David Ojabo, sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson and second-year freshman wide receiver Roman Wilson met with the media following the Maize and Blue's 38-17 win over Wisconsin.
Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football 38, Wisconsin 17: Notes, Quotes & Observations
RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Paul Chryst Credits U-M's Stifling Defense
Michigan Football QB Cade McNamara, DB Daxton Hill, WR Roman Wilson
Michigan Football LB David Ojabo, WR Cornelius Johnson
---
