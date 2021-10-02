Wolverine TV: Michigan Players Recap Win Over Wisconsin

MADISON, Wisc. — Michigan Wolverines football redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara, sophomore safety Daxton Hill, redshirt freshman linebacker David Ojabo, sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson and second-year freshman wide receiver Roman Wilson met with the media following the Maize and Blue's 38-17 win over Wisconsin.

Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football 38, Wisconsin 17: Notes, Quotes & Observations

RELATED: Michigan Wolverines Football: Paul Chryst Credits U-M's Stifling Defense