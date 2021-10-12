Wolverine TV: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, RB Donovan Edwards On Their Roles
Michigan Wolverines football freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy, freshman running back Donovan Edwards, redshirt junior defensive tackle Jess Speight, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Trente Jones met with the media Tuesday night after practice.
Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!
RELATED: Michigan Football's Leadership Council Chooses Uniforms, Sets The Tone
RELATED: Jim Harbaugh Explains Plan For J.J. McCarthy, More On Radio Show This Week
Michigan Football QB J.J. McCarthy
Michigan Football RB Donovan Edwards
Michigan Football DT Jess Speight
Michigan Football OL Karsen Barnhart
Michigan Football OL Trente Jones
---
