 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, RB Donovan Edwards On Their Roles
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-12 19:09:56 -0500') }}

Wolverine TV: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, RB Donovan Edwards On Their Roles

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy, freshman running back Donovan Edwards, redshirt junior defensive tackle Jess Speight, redshirt freshman offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Trente Jones met with the media Tuesday night after practice.

Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!

Michigan Football QB J.J. McCarthy

Michigan Football RB Donovan Edwards

Michigan Football DT Jess Speight

Michigan Football OL Karsen Barnhart

Michigan Football OL Trente Jones

