Wolverine TV: Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy, RB Donovan Edwards On Their Roles

Watch the interviews below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!

Michigan Wolverines football freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy , freshman running back Donovan Edwards , redshirt junior defensive tackle Jess Speight , redshirt freshman offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart and redshirt freshman offensive lineman Trente Jones met with the media Tuesday night after practice.

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie, @anthonytbroome and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook