 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan RB Signee Donovan Edwards Runs Wild In Playoff Win
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-10 15:57:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Michigan RB Signee Donovan Edwards Runs Wild In Playoff Win

Clayton Sayfie • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
@CSayf23

Michigan Wolverines football running back signee Donovan Edwards ran for 235 yards and four touchdowns in West Bloomfield (Mich.) High's regional final victory over Romeo (Mich.) High.

Watch Edwards' highlights below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Michigan Wolverines football running back signee Donovan Edwards scored four touchdowns in his team's win in the regional final.
Michigan Wolverines football running back signee Donovan Edwards scored four touchdowns in his team's win in the regional final. (George Spiteri)

