Wolverine TV: Michigan RB Signee Donovan Edwards Runs Wild In Playoff Win
Michigan Wolverines football running back signee Donovan Edwards ran for 235 yards and four touchdowns in West Bloomfield (Mich.) High's regional final victory over Romeo (Mich.) High.
Watch Edwards' highlights below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Donovan Edwards On Jim Harbaugh's Contract Extension, More
RELATED: Insider Recruiting Notes On Five-Star Michigan DB Target Domani Jackson
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook