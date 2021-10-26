Wolverine TV: Michigan's Hutchinson, Gray, Schoonmaker Talk MSU, More
Michigan Wolverines football junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, redshirt sophomore cornerback Vincent Gray and redshirt sophomore tight end Luke Schoonmaker met with the media Tuesday night to discuss the team's upcoming game at Michigan State and much more.
Michigan Football DE Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan Football CB Vincent Gray
Michigan Football TE Luke Schoonmaker
