 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan's Pro Prospects Talk Draft Process, More
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-24 13:50:13 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Seven Of Michigan's Pro Prospects Talk Draft Process, More

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
TheWolverine.com

Michigan Wolverines football will hold its pro day on Friday (March 26), with 11 NFL Draft hopefuls tentatively scheduled to participate.

Seven former Wolverines — wide receiver Nico Collins, running back Chris Evans, defensive lineman Carlo Kemp, fullback Ben Mason, offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, kicker Quinn Nordin and cornerback Ambry Thomas — held press conferences Wednesday to discuss the pre-draft process, the upcoming pro day and more.

Longsnapper Camaron Cheeseman, tight end Nick Eubanks, linebacker Cameron McGrone and defensive end Kwity Paye are scheduled to speak with reporters Thursday.

Watch the videos below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: ITF EXTRA: Several Michigan Spring Football Tidbits

RELATED: Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh Lands On List Of Top 25 College Football Coaches

Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Nico Collins (left) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (right) both opted out of the 2020 campaign.
Michigan Wolverines football wide receiver Nico Collins (left) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (right) both opted out of the 2020 campaign. (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Michigan Football Wide Receiver Nico Collins

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

Michigan Football Running Back Chris Evans

Michigan Football Defensive Lineman Carlo Kemp

Michigan Football Fullback Ben Mason

Michigan Football Offensive Lineman Jalen Mayfield

Michigan Football Kicker Quinn Nordin

Michigan Football Cornerback Ambry Thomas

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}