Michigan Wolverines football will hold its pro day on Friday (March 26), with 11 NFL Draft hopefuls tentatively scheduled to participate.

Seven former Wolverines — wide receiver Nico Collins, running back Chris Evans, defensive lineman Carlo Kemp, fullback Ben Mason, offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, kicker Quinn Nordin and cornerback Ambry Thomas — held press conferences Wednesday to discuss the pre-draft process, the upcoming pro day and more.

Longsnapper Camaron Cheeseman, tight end Nick Eubanks, linebacker Cameron McGrone and defensive end Kwity Paye are scheduled to speak with reporters Thursday.

