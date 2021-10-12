Wolverine TV: Michigan Staff Hitting Recruiting Trail During Bye Week, More

TheWolverine.com's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie break down the Michigan football staff's whereabouts on the recruiting trail during the team's bye week, before Holland shares his thoughts on recruits he saw last weekend and weighs in on a decommitment.

