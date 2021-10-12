Wolverine TV: Michigan Staff Hitting Recruiting Trail During Bye Week, More
TheWolverine.com's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie break down the Michigan football staff's whereabouts on the recruiting trail during the team's bye week, before Holland shares his thoughts on recruits he saw last weekend and weighs in on a decommitment.
Watch or listen below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!
Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts!
