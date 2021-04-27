Wolverine TV: Michigan & The NFL Draft, Franz Wagner's Future, More
TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan football ahead of this weekend's NFL Draft, before breaking down the latest surrounding Franz Wagner's NBA decision and Michigan basketball's roster.
Watch or listen below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Five Key Michigan Football Questions Ahead Of The NFL Draft
RELATED: Into The Blue: Is U-M Still In It For Five-Star USC Commit Domani Jackson?
Listen to the audio version below...
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook