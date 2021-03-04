Wolverine TV: Mike Macdonald On Defensive Philosophy, Spring Practices
Michigan Wolverines football's new defensive coordinator, Mike Macdonald, met with the media Thursday afternoon and discussed his defensive philosophy, the start of spring practices, what the identity of his unit will be and more.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Is Michigan's Next Running Back Great On The Roster?
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Haskins, Hawkins & Hutchinson On Start Of Spring Ball, More
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook