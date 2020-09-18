Wolverine TV: New Commits, Extended Dead Period, Will Johnson's Top 10
On this week's episode of The Wolverine Recruiting Show, a Coman Publishing production, Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland discuss Michigan football's new commits, Tyler Martin and Tavierre Dunlap, before discussing the impact of the dead period being extended and breaking down five-star DB Will Johnson's top 10 list.
Watch below and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Under The Lights: Previewing Big Games For Michigan Commits
RELATED: Blue Chips: Latest Intel On Rivals100 Michigan DL Target Rayshaun Benny
