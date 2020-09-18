On this week's episode of The Wolverine Recruiting Show, a Coman Publishing production, Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland discuss Michigan football's new commits, Tyler Martin and Tavierre Dunlap, before discussing the impact of the dead period being extended and breaking down five-star DB Will Johnson's top 10 list.

