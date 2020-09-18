High school football season is officially here in the state of Michigan. Several of Michigan’s in-state commits are set to kickoff their seasons this weekend, with others around the country set to continue their seasons that have been in progress. The Wolverine will also be hitting the road to see Wolverine pledges and top targets. Below you will find a preview of this weekend's games featuring Michigan commits as well as our own whereabouts on the recruiting trail. RELATED: Wolverine TV: Five Michigan Commitment Candidates For 2022 RELATED: Rivals100 DB Jaeden Gould Talks Michigan, Jim Harbaugh, More

Michigan Wolverines football offensive line commit Raheem Anderson kicks off his season tonight.

The Wolverine On The Road

The Wolverine staff will be on the road each and every weekend of the high school football season, bringing coverage from games of commits and targets. On Friday night, Clayton Sayfie will be on hand to see West Bloomfield (Mich.) High, home of 2021 Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards, 2022 Rivals250 RB Dillon Tatum and other Michigan targets, play at Oak Park (Mich.), home of 2021 Wolverines' target and Rivals100 DL Rayshaun Benny. It's important to note that Benny has a minor injury and will not play.

EJ Holland will be in up north to watch Traverse City (Mich.) Central 2022 Rivals250 LB and Michigan target Joshua Burnham take on arch rival Traverse City West.

Austin Fox is headed to Sterling Heights (Mich.) Stevenson to check out Rivals100 Michigan OL commit Giovanni El-Hadi and his squad face off against Utica (Mich.) Eisenhower.

Saturday, Holland will be in Detroit for the matchup between Rivals250 Michigan OL commit Raheem Anderson and 2022 defensive tackle target Deone Walker's Detroit Cass Tech team against 2023 Michigan QB target Dante Moore and Detroit Martin Luther King.

Highlighting Three Michigan Wolverines Football Commits

1. OL Raheem Anderson, Detroit Cass Tech It was extremely disappointing for Anderson, Rivals.com's No. 155 player nationally and No. 2 center, when his season was canceled, making it that much more exciting when the MHSAA reversed course and decided to hold a fall campaign after all. Anderson is a leader for Cass Tech, regularly organizing and leading players-only training sessions all offseason, including one we got an invite to and witnessed first hand. Cass Tech takes on Martin Luther King Saturday, which is a monster matchup between the two inner-city schools. Anderson's squad is looking for revenge after King won 47-7 last year. “Really pumped and locked in,” Anderson said of the lead up to the game.

2. DT Alex VanSumeren, Essexville (Mich.) Garber When VanSumeren's team goes up against Birch Run on Friday night, he will be the first player in the class of 2022 to compete in a game as a Wolverines' pledge. The 6-2, 277-pounder has earned other major offers this offseason, with Alabama and Penn State both extending scholarships. This will also be VanSumeren's first contest after receiving a rankings bump by Rivals.com, with him now being the No. 173 overall player in the class and the ninth-ranked defensive tackle nationally. VanSumeren is excited for the season-opener and his first chance to shine as a Michigan commit. "I'm ready to roll," he told The Wolverine. "Ready to strap on the pads. The team and I have put in a lot of work, so I'm glad game time is finally here. "There is some pressure being a Michigan commit, but I just have to play within the scheme and play hard and play smart."

3. WR Andrel Anthony, East Lansing (Mich.) High Anthony is another who is set to compete in his first outing as a Maize and Blue commit. The three-star wideout, who chose Michigan back in late July, will travel to Portage Central for the opener. He's looking to start off his senior season on a high note, after making 87 catches for 1,497 yards and 16 touchdowns as a junior. A three-star prospect, Anthony is rated as the No. 80 receiver in the class of 2021.

Full Schedule For Michigan Wolverines Football Commits