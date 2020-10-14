Wolverine TV: Nua Singles Out Upshaw, Jeter As Two Linemen Who Have Emerged
Michigan Wolverines football defensive line coach Shaun Nua met with the media this afternoon to preview his 2020 defensive line, going in-depth on the outstanding leaders senior defensive end Kwity Paye, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and others have become.
He also talked about how much a few of the less experienced players have emerged, handing out significant praise for both redshirt sophomore defensive end Taylor Upshaw and redshirt junior defensive tackle Donovan Jeter.
