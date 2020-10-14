 Michigan Wolverines football DL coach Shaun Nua goes in-depth on Kwity Paye, Aidan Hutchinson, Mazi Smith and more.
Wolverine TV: Nua Singles Out Upshaw, Jeter As Two Linemen Who Have Emerged

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
Michigan Wolverines football defensive line coach Shaun Nua met with the media this afternoon to preview his 2020 defensive line, going in-depth on the outstanding leaders senior defensive end Kwity Paye, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and others have become.

He also talked about how much a few of the less experienced players have emerged, handing out significant praise for both redshirt sophomore defensive end Taylor Upshaw and redshirt junior defensive tackle Donovan Jeter.

Michigan Wolverines football DE Taylor Upshaw
Michigan Wolverines football DE Taylor Upshaw was rated as a three-star prospect out of high school. (Per Kjeldsen)
