Michigan Wolverines football defensive line coach Shaun Nua met with the media this afternoon to preview his 2020 defensive line, going in-depth on the outstanding leaders senior defensive end Kwity Paye, junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and others have become.

He also talked about how much a few of the less experienced players have emerged, handing out significant praise for both redshirt sophomore defensive end Taylor Upshaw and redshirt junior defensive tackle Donovan Jeter.