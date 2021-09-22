 Michigan Wolverines Football: Balas & Skene On Offensive Line's Success, More
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-22 15:59:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV Podcast: Balas & Skene On Offensive Line's Success, More

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

TheWolverine.com senior editor Chris Balas and former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene discuss the Wolverines' offensive line play and much more on this week's pre-Rutgers podcast.

RELATED: Zak Zinter Describes Playing Offensive Line With A Club On His Hand

RELATED: Michigan Football News & Views: Many Positives Through Three Games

{{ article.author_name }}