Wolverine TV Podcast: Balas & Skene Talk Michigan Football Culture, More

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and former Michigan All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene talk expectations for 2021, recruiting department changes and much more, including Skene's story about Bo Schembechler's recruiting style and how it helped shape the culture at Michigan.

Watch or listen below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Key Spring Quotes From Michigan Players On New-Look Offensive Staff

RELATED: Salaries For All Of Michigan Football's 2021 Assistant Coaches