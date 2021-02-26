 Michigan Wolverines Football: Previewing Five-Star DB Will Johnson's Decision
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-26 13:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Previewing Five-Star DB Will Johnson's Decision, More

EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland preview five-star CB Will Johnson's decision, which he is making Sunday. Then, they discuss how Michigan's latest staff shakeup affects recruiting and much more.

RELATED: Rising 2022 Georgia DB Terian Williams Excited About New Michigan Offer

RELATED: Blue Chips: Michigan A Top School For Four-Star DB

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}