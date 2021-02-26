Wolverine TV: Previewing Five-Star DB Will Johnson's Decision, More
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland preview five-star CB Will Johnson's decision, which he is making Sunday. Then, they discuss how Michigan's latest staff shakeup affects recruiting and much more.
RELATED: Rising 2022 Georgia DB Terian Williams Excited About New Michigan Offer
