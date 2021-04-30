Wolverine TV: Previewing Michigan Transfer Target DeVante Jones' Decision
TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan Wolverines basketball's roster and preview Coastal Carolina transfer guard DeVante Jones' upcoming decision as he's set to announce between U-M, Memphis, Texas and Texas Tech on Saturday (at noon ET).
