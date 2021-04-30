TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan Wolverines basketball's roster and preview Coastal Carolina transfer guard DeVante Jones' upcoming decision as he's set to announce between U-M, Memphis, Texas and Texas Tech on Saturday (at noon ET).

Watch or listen below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: ITF EXTRA: The Latest On DeVante Jones

RELATED: ITF EXTRA: Huge Momentum Shift For 2022 Big Man?

RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT: Michigan Hoops Recruiting Intel, Football News, More