 Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Previewing Michigan Transfer Target DeVante Jones' Decision
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 17:01:35 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Wolverine TV: Previewing Michigan Transfer Target DeVante Jones' Decision

Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie discuss Michigan Wolverines basketball's roster and preview Coastal Carolina transfer guard DeVante Jones' upcoming decision as he's set to announce between U-M, Memphis, Texas and Texas Tech on Saturday (at noon ET).

RELATED: ITF EXTRA: The Latest On DeVante Jones

RELATED: ITF EXTRA: Huge Momentum Shift For 2022 Big Man?

RELATED: INSIDE THE FORT: Michigan Hoops Recruiting Intel, Football News, More

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1FHZlo5RF9jNWhBP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=
Listen to the audio version below...

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGlmcmFtZSBpZD0nYXVkaW9faWZyYW1lJyBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3LnBv ZGJlYW4uY29tL21lZGlhL3BsYXllci9ldjgzYS0xMDIzYWRmLXBiJyB3aWR0 aD0nMTAwJScgaGVpZ2h0PScxMDAnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzY3JvbGxp bmc9J25vJz48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

---

