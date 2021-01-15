 Michigan Wolverines Football: Five-Star Michigan Target Domani Jackson Deciding Soon
Wolverine TV Recruiting Show: Five-Star Michigan Target Deciding Soon

Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland check in with the latest on 2022 five-star defensive back targets Domani Jackson and Will Johnson, and also recap the top storylines of the week surrounding Michigan Wolverines football recruiting.

Watch The Wolverine Recruiting Show below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts:


