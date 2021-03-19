Wolverine TV Recruiting Show: Myles Pollard Visit; What's Next At LB?
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down the top Michigan football recruiting storylines of the week, including a big visitor on campus this weekend, what's next for linebacker recruiting and more.
Watch or listen below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Josh Gattis Knows QB, Offense Have Plenty To Prove In 2021
RELATED: Wolverine TV: Josh Gattis Discusses Quarterbacks, Spring Practice, More
Listen to the audio version below...
