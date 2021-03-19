 Michigan Wolverines Football:
Wolverine TV Recruiting Show: Myles Pollard Visit; What's Next At LB?

Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down the top Michigan football recruiting storylines of the week, including a big visitor on campus this weekend, what's next for linebacker recruiting and more.

Watch or listen below

RELATED: Josh Gattis Knows QB, Offense Have Plenty To Prove In 2021

RELATED: Wolverine TV: Josh Gattis Discusses Quarterbacks, Spring Practice, More

Listen to the audio version below...


