Wolverine TV Recruiting Show: Rooks Pledges, Ron Bellamy To Add Big Boost
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down Rivals250 DL George Rooks' commitment, the impact of Ron Bellamy's hiring and more.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Florida DB James Monds Talks Michigan, Call With George Helow
RELATED: Blue Chips: Father Of George Rooks Talks Michigan Commitment
Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts...
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook