 Michigan Wolverines Football: Michigan Trending For Two Five-Star Prospects Domani Jackson And Will Johnson?
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-20 14:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV Recruiting Show: Will Johnson, Domani Jackson & More Buzz

Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland give takeaways from the huge Michigan Wolverines football visit weekend that was, including a potential rising confidence that the Wolverines could land two five-stars.

Michigan Wolverines football is making Domani Jackson (left) and Will Johnson (right) priorities in 2022.
Michigan Wolverines football is making Domani Jackson (left) and Will Johnson (right) priorities in 2022. (The Wolverine)

