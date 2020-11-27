 Michigan Wolverines Football: Top Michigan Commit Visiting Alabama Football vs. Auburn This Weekend?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-11-27 08:00:00 -0600') }}

Wolverine TV Recruiting Show: Xavier Worthy Visiting Alabama, More

Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down the top storylines of the week surrounding Michigan Wolverines football recruiting.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Xavier Worthy is Michigan Wolverines football's top-rated wide receiver commit.
