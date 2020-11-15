Wolverine TV: Rivals250 DB Isaac Thompson Talks Michigan, His Recruitment
St. Louis (Mo.) University Rivals250 DB Isaac Thompson is in Ann Arbor this weekend to visit the campus and get to know Michigan Wolverines commits and targets that are also in Ann Arbor. Thompson stopped by The Wolverine Headquarters on Saturday for this exclusive interview.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: ITB Extra: Rivals100 RB Donovan Edwards Set To Visit Michigan
RELATED: Live Updates: Big Michigan Recruiting Weekend Underway
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook