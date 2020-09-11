Wolverine TV: Rivals250 LB Tyler Martin LIVE Commitment Ceremony
The Wolverine is in attendance at Cambridge (Mass.) BB&N 2022 Rivals250 linebacker Tyler Martin's commitment ceremony from his home. The ceremony is set to begin at 6:10 p.m. ET.
Martin will choose between finalists Boston College, Michigan, Vanderbilt and Virginia.
Watch below and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
