 WATCH: Rivals250 LB Tyler Martin Makes College Decision
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-11 16:55:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Rivals250 LB Tyler Martin LIVE Commitment Ceremony

EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW

The Wolverine is in attendance at Cambridge (Mass.) BB&N 2022 Rivals250 linebacker Tyler Martin's commitment ceremony from his home. The ceremony is set to begin at 6:10 p.m. ET.

Martin will choose between finalists Boston College, Michigan, Vanderbilt and Virginia.

Michigan Wolverines football LB target Tyler Martin is making his decision live.
