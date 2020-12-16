Wolverine TV: Rivals250 OL Raheem Anderson Talks Signing With Michigan
The Wolverine's EJ Holland was at signing day for Detroit (Mich.) Cass Tech and caught up with Michigan offensive line signee Raheem Anderson.
Watch the full interview below.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook