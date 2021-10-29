 Michigan Wolverines at Michigan State Spartans Preview Podcast
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-29 18:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Ryan Van Bergen Weighs In On U-M/MSU Showdown

Anthony Broome and Ryan Van Bergen
TheWolverine.com

TheWolverine.com's Anthony Broome previews Saturday's showdown in East Lansing with former Michigan Wolverine Ryan Van Bergen. Discussing the concerns, strengths, matchups and more heading into a huge battle for The Paul Bunyan Trophy.

