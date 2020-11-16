Wolverine TV: Tyler Martin On Michigan Visit, His Pitch For Top Targets
2022 Rivals250 Michigan Wolverines football linebacker commit Tyler Martin stopped by The Wolverine Headquarters while visiting Ann Arbor, and talked about his time on campus, recruiting other top targets and more.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: EJ's 10 Thoughts: Behind The Scenes Of Michigan's Big Recruiting Weekend
RELATED: Podcast: Recapping A Huge Michigan Recruiting Weekend
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook