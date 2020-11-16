2022 Rivals250 Michigan Wolverines football linebacker commit Tyler Martin stopped by The Wolverine Headquarters while visiting Ann Arbor, and talked about his time on campus, recruiting other top targets and more.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: EJ's 10 Thoughts: Behind The Scenes Of Michigan's Big Recruiting Weekend

RELATED: Podcast: Recapping A Huge Michigan Recruiting Weekend