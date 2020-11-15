 Podcast: Recapping A Huge Michigan Wolverines Football Recruiting Weekend
Podcast: Recapping A Huge Michigan Recruiting Weekend

California recruits Cristian Dixon and Ceyair Wright visited Michigan Wolverines football recruiting this weekend
EJ Holland • TheWolverine
Recruiting Guru
@EJHolland_TW
The Wolverine's EJ Holland recaps a big recruiting weekend that saw multiple prospects make their way to Michigan.

Listen to the podcast below


