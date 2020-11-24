 TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Vincent Gray, Cornelius Johnson Talk Penn State, More
Wolverine TV: Vincent Gray, Cornelius Johnson Talk Penn State, More

Clayton Sayfie, Chris Balas and Austin Fox
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore cornerback Vincent Gray and sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson discuss the team's win over Rutgers last week and preview Penn State.

Michigan Wolverines football sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson had five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns against Rutgers.
Michigan Football Redshirt Sophomore Cornerback Vincent Gray

Michigan Football Sophomore Wide Receiver Cornelius Johnson

