TheWolverine - Wolverine TV: Vincent Gray, Cornelius Johnson Talk Penn State, More

Wolverine TV: Vincent Gray, Cornelius Johnson Talk Penn State, More
Michigan Wolverines football redshirt sophomore cornerback Vincent Gray and sophomore wide receiver Cornelius Johnson discuss the team's win over Rutgers last week and preview Penn State.
Michigan Football Redshirt Sophomore Cornerback Vincent Gray
Michigan Football Sophomore Wide Receiver Cornelius Johnson
