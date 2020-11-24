Karsch and senior editor John Borton look at a possible switch in starting QBs for the Wolverines, picking up blitzes, the Penn State matchup and more.

Detroit sports talk show host Doug Karsch pops in on the podcast, talking Michigan football quarterbacks, Penn State and more.

Here's what Karsch has to say…

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook