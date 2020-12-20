 Michigan Wolverines Football: Jim Harbaugh's Contract Talks Continue. Here's The Latest...
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-12-20 12:21:39 -0600') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: Waiting Game Continues For Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Chris Balas, Austin Fox and Clayton Sayfie discuss the latest surrounding Jim Harbaugh's contract situation and Michigan football's next steps as a program.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!

RELATED: Inside The Fort: Latest On Jim Harbaugh Meeting, Recruiting, More

RELATED: Michigan Football, The 3-2-1: Signing Day Thoughts, More

Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts.


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}