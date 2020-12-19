Michigan signed another strong class in the Jim Harbaugh era despite all the uncertainty about the coach's extension. Thoughts on that and more in this week's 3-2-1 column:

THREE THOUGHTS ABOUT THE 2021 CLASS

3. The Block ‘M’ brand is still strong. The negative recruiters were out in full force this year talking about Jim Harbaugh uncertainty as the only Power Five coach with only a year left on his contract, etc., and yet Harbaugh and his staff still signed a top-10ish class.

Give four-star quarterback J.J. McCarthy some credit here. He was this class’s Pied Piper, rallying guys to join him as the leader of a group determined to bring Michigan back to past glory.

It’s past time the Wolverines had one of these young guys pan out. From Brandon Peters to Dylan McCaffrey, now Joe Milton, Harbaugh hasn’t had the success many expected after getting the most out of Jake Rudock and Wilton Speight. That needs to change. Quarterback play is huge, and U-M’s hasn’t been good enough the last several years.

