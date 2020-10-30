Wolverine TV: What A Michigan Win Over MSU Would Do For Recruiting
The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down what a Michigan Wolverines win over Michigan State would mean for the team's recruiting efforts.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
RELATED: Blue Chips: Nuggets On 2022 Rivals100 Michigan Targets
RELATED: ITB Extra: Xavier Worthy Set To See Michigan For First Time This Weekend
