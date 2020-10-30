 Michigan Wolverines Football: What A Michigan Win Over MSU Would Do For Recruiting
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-30 23:43:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: What A Michigan Win Over MSU Would Do For Recruiting

EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

The Wolverine's Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down what a Michigan Wolverines win over Michigan State would mean for the team's recruiting efforts.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Blue Chips: Nuggets On 2022 Rivals100 Michigan Targets

RELATED: ITB Extra: Xavier Worthy Set To See Michigan For First Time This Weekend

Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Click the image to sign up for TheWolverine.com, free for 60 days!
Michigan Wolverines football has won the last two meetings against Michigan State.
Michigan Wolverines football has won the last two meetings against Michigan State. (Lon Horwedel)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}