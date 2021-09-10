Wolverine TV: What A Michigan Win Over Washington Would Mean For Recruiting

TheWolverine.com's EJ Holland and Clayton Sayfie discuss what a Michigan Wolverines football win over Washington would mean for recruiting, preview which visitors will be on campus for the huge event, discuss takeaways from seeing recruits in live action over the last week and more.

Watch below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos!

RELATED: Staff Predictions: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Washington

RELATED: Michigan OL Commit Connor Jones On Upcoming Visit, Enrolling Early, More