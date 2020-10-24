 Michigan Wolverines Football: What Can Michigan Do This Season To Boost Recruiting?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-24 13:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: What Can Michigan Do This Season To Boost Recruiting?

Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland
TheWolverine.com

Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down how the Michigan Wolverines' upcoming season, that kicks off tonight, can help give it a boost on the recruiting trail.

Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED: Maize And Blue Breakdown Podcast With Sayfie And Fox (Oct. 22)

RELATED: Blue Chips: Rivals100 CB Ceyair Wright Excited About Michigan Visit

Michigan Wolverines head football coach is 47-18 in his five years at the helm in Ann Arbor.
Michigan Wolverines head football coach is 47-18 in his five years at the helm in Ann Arbor. (Getty Images)

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}