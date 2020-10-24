Wolverine TV: What Can Michigan Do This Season To Boost Recruiting?
Clayton Sayfie and EJ Holland break down how the Michigan Wolverines' upcoming season, that kicks off tonight, can help give it a boost on the recruiting trail.
Watch below and make sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel.
