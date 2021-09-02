 Michigan Wolverines Football: What To Watch For, Predictions — Michigan Football vs. WMU
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-02 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Wolverine TV: What To Watch For, Predictions — Michigan Football vs. WMU

Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie
TheWolverine.com

TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie preview Saturday's (Sept. 4 at noon ET on ESPN) matchup between Michigan Wolverines football and Western Michigan, break down what to watch for and give some predictions on how the game will play out.

Watch or listen below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content!

RELATED: Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Western Michigan

RELATED: Wolverine Watch: Looking For A New Beginning

Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts!

Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!
Get On The List! Click this image to sign up for breaking Michigan news delivered straight to your inbox!

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}