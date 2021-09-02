Wolverine TV: What To Watch For, Predictions — Michigan Football vs. WMU
TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie preview Saturday's (Sept. 4 at noon ET on ESPN) matchup between Michigan Wolverines football and Western Michigan, break down what to watch for and give some predictions on how the game will play out.
Watch or listen below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content!
RELATED: Keys To The Game: Michigan Wolverines Football vs. Western Michigan
Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts!
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook