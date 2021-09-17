Wolverine TV: What To Watch For, Predictions — Michigan vs. NIU
TheWolverine.com's Chris Balas and Clayton Sayfie break down what to watch for during Michigan's game against Northern Illinois this weekend and discuss their final score predictions.
Watch or listen below and subscribe to our YouTube channel for more content!
RELATED: Previewing Michigan vs. Northern Illinois With A Huskie Insider
Listen to the audio version below or wherever you get your podcasts!
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our daily newsletter and breaking news alerts
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW,
@JB_ Wolverine, @Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook